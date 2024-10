epa11676853 Members of police stand as they disperse residents of the Zambujal neighborhood protest in reaction following the death of a man shot by a police officer in Amadora, Lisbon, Portugal, 22 October 2024 (issued 23 October 2024). The riots that have been going on since 21 October following the death of a man shot by the PSP spread to various areas of Lisbon, including Carnaxide (Oeiras), Casal de Cambra (Sintra), and Damaia (Amadora). EPA/MIGUEL A.LOPES

