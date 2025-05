epa11927717 A migrant child sits aboard a boat waiting for transfer, in Palenque, Panama, 27 February 2025. At least 180 migrants, from Venezuela, Chile, Colombia and Peru, will travel by boat from the coastal town of Palenque, Panama, to the Colombian border, in what is apparently a new official route to speed up the transfer of migrants on their return to South America, after failing to settle in the United States. EPA/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Lusa