Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a mask of himself which he picked up from supporter during a rally in the Robarts Arena of the Sarasota Fairgrounds on November 7, 2016 in Sarasota, Florida. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump launched into the frenzied final day of their historic fight for the White House Monday, with blow-out rallies in the handful of swing states that will decide who leads the United States. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

