One of eight bells, called "Marcel", of the north belfry of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is lifted following its arrival in front of the cathedral Paris on September 12, 2024. From "Gabriel", weighing over four tonnes, to the smaller "Jean-Marie", named in tribute to Cardinal Lustiger: on September 12, Notre-Dame de Paris welcomes back the eight bells in its northern belfry, less than three months before the cathedral reopens. These eight bells, bearing the names of personalities who have marked the life of the diocese and the Church, were removed in July 2023 to allow the restoration of the north tower, which was affected by the flames of the giant fire on 15 April 2019. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

AFP