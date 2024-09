epa11628678 View of damages left behind by Hurricane Helene in Cedar Key, Florida, USA, 27 September 2024. The storm hit the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane overnight, leaving millions of homes without power. According to the National Hurricane Center, Helene was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves northward. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Lusa