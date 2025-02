AFGHANISTAN, Kandahar : An Infantry man from the 1st platoon, Delta coy., US army walks infront of a tactical mine-resistant vehicle through a section that requires a ground-guide at Lindsey foward operating base on September 15, 2012 in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. Two NATO soldiers were shot dead today by a man believed to be a member of a controversial Afghan police force in southern Afghanistan, the US-led military said. The attack means that so far this year, Afghan security personnel have shot dead at least 47 NATO soldiers, the majority of them American, threatening to jeopardise Western plans to train Afghan forces to take over when they leave in 2014. AFP PHOTO/Tony KARUMBA

