(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on August 26, 2022 shows Brazilian presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) and former President (2003-2010), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), during a press conference with the international press, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 22, 2022 and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brazilian Steel Conference, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 23, 2022. - Brazil's two main presidential candidates, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, kept their participation in the first televised debate on hold on August 26, 2022, with 48 hours to go before the much-anticipated campaign event. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)