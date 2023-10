epa10920048 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) with members of his family votes at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, 15 October 2023. Parliamentary elections are underway in Poland from 07 a.m. in which citizens elect 460 deputies and 100 senators for a four-year term. In addition to the elections, a four-points referendum on privatization of state-owned enterprises, increase of the retirement age, admission of migrants under the EU relocation mechanism and removal of border barriers with Belarus, also takes place in Poland the same day. EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

Lusa