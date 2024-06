Portuguese prime ministre Luis Montenegro (R) welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 28 May 2024. According to this note, released simultaneously by the office of the prime minister, Luís Montenegro, "President Zelensky's working visit is part of the shared intention to deepen the excellent relations between the two states, with a particular focus on strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defence". ANTÓNIO COTRIM/LUSA

Lusa