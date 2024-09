epa11561222 A Thai health official prepares an Mpox vaccine during an Mpox vaccination service at Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 August 2024. Thailand public health authorities are on alert after the Department of Disease Control announced that a 66-year-old European male patient who arrived in Bangkok from an unnamed African country on 14 August 2024 tested positive and infected with the new mutated strain of the Clade 1B Mpox deadlier virus to become the first country in Asia and second outside Africa. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Lusa