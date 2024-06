epa11255875 New Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro (R) and former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa greet each other during during the swearing in ceremony of the XXIV Constitutional Government at Ajuda Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 02 April 2024. These legislative elections resulted in the victory of AD - a pre-election coalition formed by PSD, CDS-PP and People's Monarchist Party (PPM) - by around 54,000 votes (0.85%) more than the PS, the narrowest margin in the history of Portuguese democracy. EPA/JOAO RELVAS

epa11255875