(FILES) Music Producer and documentary subject Quincy Jones from "Keep On Keepin' On" poses for a portrait at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival Getty Images Studio on April 18, 2014 in New York City. Music industry titan Quincy Jones, who collaborated with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, died at the age of 91, US media reported November 4, 2024. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, in a statement that did not specify a cause, US media reported. (Photo by Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

