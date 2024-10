An aerial photo taken on February 28, 2021 shows an ice surfer skating across the frozen Baltic Sea off the coast of Helsinki. - What to do if you are a windsurfing enthusiast in a country where the sea freezes over for months of the year? For a group of Finns, the answer is to kit out sailboards with skates and take to the ice, reaching speeds of up to 100km/h (62mph) in a burgeoning sport that can only be practised in a handful of places around the world. (Photo by Sam KINGSLEY / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY

