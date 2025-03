epa11973059 (FILE) Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu speaks during a rally of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) following the arrest of Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Ozer, in Istanbul, Turkey, 31 October 2024 (re-issued 19 March 2025). One day after Imamoglu’s university diploma was revoked, Turkish police arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu early morning on 19 March along with 100 others as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links, according to a statement by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Lusa