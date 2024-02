epa08562822 (FILE) - A general view of signage at a Repsol service station in Malaga, Spain, 16 October 2018 (reissued 23 July 2020). Repsol on 23 Ju,y 2020 released their first half-year 2020 results saying they posted an adjusted net income of 189 million euros for the first half of 2020 amid the Covid-19, coronavirus pandemic. Repsol said the pandemic that led to a historic fall in oil and gas prices resulted in a negative impact of 1.088 billion euros on the companys inventories as the company adjusted its price curves that in turn affected the book value of its Upstream assets and is reflected in special item results of -1.585 billion euros. As a result of the above, net income in the first half-year stood at -2.484 billion euros. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN *** Local Caption *** 54740854

