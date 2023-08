epa10393819 Ryanair airplanes (front airplane tail number EI-DHS) on the tarmac as Ryanair cabin crew based in Belgium are on strike at Brussels south airport in Charleroi, Belgium, 07 January 2023. A second round of strikes by Belgium-based Ryanair cabin crew begins on 07 January and will see 152 flights cut to and from Charleroi airport over the weekend according to the CNE (National Central of Employees) union. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Lusa