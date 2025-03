epa04840613 A handout photograph made available by the British Ministry of Defence showing three British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon in Battle of Britain colours flying over Buckingham Palace in central London, England, 10 July 2015, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the WWII Battle of Britain. EPA/SGT ROSS TILLY RAF / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa