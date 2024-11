People queue for supplies close to a pile of wrecked cars on November 1, 2024, following the devastating effects of flooding on the town of Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. The death toll from Spain's worst floods in a generation has climbed to 205, rescuers said today, with the number expected to rise as more people are believed missing. The agency coordinating emergency services in the eastern Valencia region said 202 people had been confirmed dead there, with officials in Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia previously announcing a combined three deaths in their regions. (Photo by Manaure QUINTERO / AFP)

AFP or licensors