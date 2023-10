An Afghan flag drifts in the wind near the minarets of Herat, 20 September 2005. The five remaining minarets, out of an original number of nine, are located in the musalla (place for praying) complex, designed and built in 1417 under Timurid (1370-1507) Queen Gawhar Shad's artistic direction at the time that Herat was the capital of Timurid rulers. Most of the buildings in this complex were purposely demolished under the direction of British troops in 1885 when a Russian attack on Herat was feared. Three of the nine minarets left standing in 1885 were subsequently downed by earthquakes in 1931 and 1951. A UNESCO team worked closely with local experts to stabilize Herat's fifth minaret in 2003 which was in imminent risk of collapse and was stabilized temporarily by means of steel cables in July and August 2003. AFP PHOTO/BEHROUZ MEHRI (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

