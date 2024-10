MINT HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives for a campaign rally at the Mosack Group warehouse on September 25, 2024 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Trump continues to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 presidential election. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

2024 Getty Images