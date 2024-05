epa11313903 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen looks on after a meeting with the Lebanese caretaker prime minister at the Government Palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 02 May 2024. The president of Cyprus and the European Commission president are both in Beirut to talk about the current surge in Syrian refugee immigration. Around 2,140 people arrived by boat in Cyprus between 01 January and 04 April 2024, compared to only 78 people during that same period in 2023, the vast majority were Syrian nationals departing from Lebanon, according to the Cypriot Interior Ministry. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lusa