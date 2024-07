epa04002153 Israeli soldiers are seen through a tyre during clashes with Israeli soldiers during clashes over the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, near Nablus, West Bank, 27 December 2013. According to reports, ten Palestinians were reportedly wounded during the clashes accompanying the weekly Friday demonstrations of Palestinians against Jewish setlements. The number of wounded Israeli soldiers was not immediately known. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Lusa