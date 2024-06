US WWII veteran Harold Terens, 100, (L) and Jeanne Swerlin, 96, (R) gesture as they arrive for their wedding at the town hall of Carentan-les-Marais, in Normandy, northwestern France, on June 8, 2024, just days after being honoured on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place a few kilometres away. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year marked the 80th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

