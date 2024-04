Sporting players Gonçalo Inácio (L) Matheus Reis and Geny Catamo (R) celebrate after their their Portuguese First League soccer match against Benfica held at Alvalade Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, 6 April 2024. MIGUEL A. LOPES/LUSA

