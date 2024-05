Sporting soccer fans celebrate the conquest of the title of the Portuguese Soccer First League in Leiria, Portugal, 5th May 2024. Sporting became Portuguese soccer champions for the 20th time today, benefiting from Benfica's 2-0 defeat at Famalicao in the 32nd round of the Portuguese First League to win the title. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA

