epa02150995 (FILE) A file picture dated 11 March 2010 shows a euro coin and notes in Frankfurt Main, Germany. On 10 May 2010, German Chancellor Merkel defended the 'unprecedented' 750-billion-euro (960-billion-US dollar) safety net for eurozone members agreed upon overnight in Brussels. Merkel said the 'unique' measures served to 'strengthen and protect' the euro currency against 'broad attacks' on the markets. Merkel also stressed that any such bail-out would be attached to stringent demands for any ailing economy to enact budget reforms. EPA/TOBIAS KLEINSCHMIDT

