epa10793209 An empty screening room inside a cinema in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2023. Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada on 09 August asked Lebanon's General Security agency, responsible for the country's censorship decisions, to ban the 'Barbie' movie from cinemas after initially delaying its release date, saying it contradicts the 'moral and religious values as well as the principles of Lebanon,' as well as promoting 'sexual deviance and transsexuality'. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lusa