epa09658512 (FILE) - A person holds a handful of euro coins at the state-mint in Rome, Italy, 27 November 2001 (reissued 28 December 2021). The new year's 01 January 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the introduction of Europe's first ever single currency. A dozen European countries with Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain initially joined in blazing the euro trail. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI *** Local Caption *** 53393535

Lusa