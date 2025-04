Vaso grego

Acropolis Museum general director Nikolaos Stampolidis points at 'Meidias hydria', a 2,500-year-old Greek vase on loan from the British museum, as he talks to the press during the temporary exhibition titled "Meanings" at the Acropolis Museum, in Athens on December 5, 2023. The Greek vase has never left the British Museum in 250 years. But Acropolis Museum general director insisted that the four-month loan has no bearing on ongoing talks between Athens and London on the fate of the Parthenon Marbles, which were at the centre of a diplomatic spat between the two countries last week. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors