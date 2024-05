Competitors in the upcoming Miss Trans Queen India 2018 competition pose at the 'Kitty Su' nightclub in the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi in the early morning of September 7, 2018, as members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community celebrate the Indian Supreme Court decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex. India's Supreme Court on September 6 struck down the ban that has been at the centre of years of legal battles. "The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict. / AFP PHOTO / Noemi CASSANELLI

AFP