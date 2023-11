epa01748927 A man walks past a group of pictures displayed in the exhibition 'Los 70. Fotografia y vida cotidiana' ('The '70s. Photography and Daily Life') at the Fundacion Santander in Madrid, Spain, 02 June 2009. The exhibition, which is part of the 'PhotoEspana 2009' photography event, is a compilation of over 200 pictures by 23 photographers like David Goldblatt, Anders Peterson, Cindy Sherman, Malick Sidibe and Eugene Richards. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

