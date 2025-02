epa10859806 Canadian clinical psychologist and author Jordan B. Peterson delivers a keynote speech on the first day of the 5th edition of the biannual Budapest International Demographic Summit in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, 14 September 2023. The two-day summit is attended by heads of state and government, as well as leaders of the main churches to discuss demographic issues. EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

© 2023 LUSA - Agência de Notícias de Portugal, S.A.