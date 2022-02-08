Os nomeados para a 94.ª edição dos prémios da Academia norte-americana das Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas (Óscares) foram hoje conhecidos. "O Poder do Cão" ("The Power of the Dog"), da realizadora neozelandesa Jane Campion, lidera com 12 indicações.

Jane Campion volta a estar nomeada para melhor realização, depois de em 1994 ter sido indicada com o filme "O piano", que lhe valeu o Óscar de melhor argumento original. De acordo com a lista de nomeados da 94.ª edição dos Óscares, "O Poder do Cão", uma produção estreada na plataforma Netflix, soma 12 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Fotografia e três indicações na representação para Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons e Kirsten Dunst. Com dez nomeações surge "Duna", a adaptação do clássico de ficção científica de Frank Herbert por Denis Villeneuve. O filme reúne nomeações em categorias técnicas de som e imagem, além de estar nomeado para Melhor Filme, mas Villeneuve falha uma nomeação na realização. Com sete nomeações cada estão "Belfast", de Kenneth Branagh, e "West Side Story", a visão de Steven Spielberg de um musical da Broadway. Na contagem geral de candidatos aos Óscares, destaque ainda para a presença de dois filmes não ingleses: A produção japonesa "Conduz o meu carro" e a dinamarquesa "Flee - Em Fuga". "Conduz o meu carro", de Ryusuke Hamaguchi, está nomeado para quatro Óscares, nomeadamente Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Filme Internacional e Melhor Argumento Adaptado, enquanto "Flee - Em Fuga", de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, é candidato nas categorias de Melhor Filme Internacional, Melhor Documentário e Melhor Filme de Animação. Para o Óscar de Melhor Realização estão indicados Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi e Steven Spielberg. O designer luso-canadiano Luís Sequeira está nomeado para "Melhor Guarda-Roupa" pelo filme "Nightmare Alley -- Beco das Almas Perdidas", do realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro. O filme de del Toro soma quatro nomeações. A cerimónia de anúncio dos vencedores está marcada para 27 de março em Los Angeles, Califórnia. A lista completa dos nomeados Melhor filme “Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story” Melhor realização Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) Melhor ator Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) Melhor ator secundário Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) Melhor atriz Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) Melhor atriz secundária Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judy Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) Melhor fotografia “Dune,” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński Melhor argumento adaptado “CODA”- Siân Heder

“Drive My Car" - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” - Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” - Jane Campion Melhor argumento original “Belfast”, Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up”, Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard”, Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World”, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer Melhor filme estrangeiro “Drive My Car” (Japão)

“Flee” (Dinamarca)

“The Hand of God” (Itália)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Butão)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega) Melhor filme de animação “Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Melhor documentário “Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire” Melhor documentário em curta-metragem “Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies” Melhor curta-metragem “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold” Melhor curta-metragem de animação “Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” Melhores Efeitos Visuais “Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Melhor montagem “Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” Melhor caracterização “Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci” Melhor guarda-roupa “Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story” Melhor banda sonora original “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood Melhor canção “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren Melhor montagem de som “Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

