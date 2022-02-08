Jane Campion volta a estar nomeada para melhor realização, depois de em 1994 ter sido indicada com o filme "O piano", que lhe valeu o Óscar de melhor argumento original.
De acordo com a lista de nomeados da 94.ª edição dos Óscares, "O Poder do Cão", uma produção estreada na plataforma Netflix, soma 12 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Fotografia e três indicações na representação para Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons e Kirsten Dunst.
Com dez nomeações surge "Duna", a adaptação do clássico de ficção científica de Frank Herbert por Denis Villeneuve.
O filme reúne nomeações em categorias técnicas de som e imagem, além de estar nomeado para Melhor Filme, mas Villeneuve falha uma nomeação na realização.
Com sete nomeações cada estão "Belfast", de Kenneth Branagh, e "West Side Story", a visão de Steven Spielberg de um musical da Broadway.
Na contagem geral de candidatos aos Óscares, destaque ainda para a presença de dois filmes não ingleses: A produção japonesa "Conduz o meu carro" e a dinamarquesa "Flee - Em Fuga".
"Conduz o meu carro", de Ryusuke Hamaguchi, está nomeado para quatro Óscares, nomeadamente Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Filme Internacional e Melhor Argumento Adaptado, enquanto "Flee - Em Fuga", de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, é candidato nas categorias de Melhor Filme Internacional, Melhor Documentário e Melhor Filme de Animação.
Para o Óscar de Melhor Realização estão indicados Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi e Steven Spielberg.
O designer luso-canadiano Luís Sequeira está nomeado para "Melhor Guarda-Roupa" pelo filme "Nightmare Alley -- Beco das Almas Perdidas", do realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro.
O filme de del Toro soma quatro nomeações.
A cerimónia de anúncio dos vencedores está marcada para 27 de março em Los Angeles, Califórnia.
A lista completa dos nomeados
Melhor filme
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Melhor realização
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Melhor ator
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Melhor ator secundário
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Melhor atriz
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Melhor atriz secundária
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Melhor fotografia
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Melhor argumento adaptado
- “CODA”- Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car" - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune” - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter” - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog” - Jane Campion
Melhor argumento original
- “Belfast”, Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up”, Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard”, Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World”, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Melhor filme estrangeiro
- “Drive My Car” (Japão)
- “Flee” (Dinamarca)
- “The Hand of God” (Itália)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Butão)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega)
Melhor filme de animação
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Melhor documentário
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Melhor documentário em curta-metragem
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Melhor curta-metragem
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Melhor curta-metragem de animação
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Melhor montagem
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Melhor caracterização
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Melhor guarda-roupa
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Melhor banda sonora original
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Melhor canção
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Melhor montagem de som
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
