Jane Campion volta a estar nomeada para melhor realização, depois de em 1994 ter sido indicada com o filme "O piano", que lhe valeu o Óscar de melhor argumento original.

De acordo com a lista de nomeados da 94.ª edição dos Óscares, "O Poder do Cão", uma produção estreada na plataforma Netflix, soma 12 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Fotografia e três indicações na representação para Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons e Kirsten Dunst.

Com dez nomeações surge "Duna", a adaptação do clássico de ficção científica de Frank Herbert por Denis Villeneuve.

O filme reúne nomeações em categorias técnicas de som e imagem, além de estar nomeado para Melhor Filme, mas Villeneuve falha uma nomeação na realização.

Com sete nomeações cada estão "Belfast", de Kenneth Branagh, e "West Side Story", a visão de Steven Spielberg de um musical da Broadway.

Na contagem geral de candidatos aos Óscares, destaque ainda para a presença de dois filmes não ingleses: A produção japonesa "Conduz o meu carro" e a dinamarquesa "Flee - Em Fuga".

"Conduz o meu carro", de Ryusuke Hamaguchi, está nomeado para quatro Óscares, nomeadamente Melhor Filme, Melhor Realização, Melhor Filme Internacional e Melhor Argumento Adaptado, enquanto "Flee - Em Fuga", de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, é candidato nas categorias de Melhor Filme Internacional, Melhor Documentário e Melhor Filme de Animação.

Para o Óscar de Melhor Realização estão indicados Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi e Steven Spielberg.

O designer luso-canadiano Luís Sequeira está nomeado para "Melhor Guarda-Roupa" pelo filme "Nightmare Alley -- Beco das Almas Perdidas", do realizador mexicano Guillermo del Toro.

O filme de del Toro soma quatro nomeações.

A cerimónia de anúncio dos vencedores está marcada para 27 de março em Los Angeles, Califórnia.

A lista completa dos nomeados

Melhor filme

  • “Belfast”
  • “CODA”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Melhor realização

  • Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
  • Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Melhor ator

  • Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
  • Will Smith (“King Richard”)
  • Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Melhor ator secundário

  • Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
  • Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
  • Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Melhor atriz

  • Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Melhor atriz secundária

  • Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
  • Judy Dench (“Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Melhor fotografia

  • “Dune,” Greig Fraser
  • “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
  • “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
  • “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński

Melhor argumento adaptado

  • “CODA”- Siân Heder
  • “Drive My Car" -  Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
  • “Dune” - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
  • “The Lost Daughter” - Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • “The Power of the Dog” - Jane Campion

Melhor argumento original

  • “Belfast”, Kenneth Branagh
  • “Don’t Look Up”, Adam McKay, David Sirota
  • “King Richard”, Zach Baylin
  • “Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • “The Worst Person in the World”, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Melhor filme estrangeiro

  • “Drive My Car” (Japão)
  • “Flee” (Dinamarca)
  • “The Hand of God” (Itália)
  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Butão)
  • “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega)

Melhor filme de animação

  • “Encanto”
  • “Flee”
  • “Luca”
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Melhor documentário

  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Flee”
  • “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
  • “Writing With Fire”

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “The Queen of Basketball”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Melhor curta-metragem

  • “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
  • “The Dress”
  • “The Long Goodbye”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”

Melhor curta-metragem de animação

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “The Windshield Wiper”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • “Dune”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Melhor montagem

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Melhor caracterização

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • “House of Gucci”

Melhor guarda-roupa

  • “Cruella”
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “West Side Story”

Melhor banda sonora original

  • “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
  • “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
  • “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
  • “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
  • “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Melhor canção

  • “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
  • “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
  • “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren

Melhor montagem de som

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

