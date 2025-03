epa11956478 Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro (C), flanked by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pedro Duarte (L) and by the Minister of the Presidency Antonio Leitao Amaro (R), speaks during the presentation of a government motion of confidence at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 March 2025. The motion of confidence comes in response to growing questions about the prime minister's family's business activities. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Lusa