Cows graze in a swamp in Borgnon, 31 August 2006, where cases of the bluetongue virus were report. The insect-borne disease, which is fatal to sheep but not contagious or known to affect humans, was identified in a cow in the town of Brognon and a second in the town of Beaurieux, the agriculture ministry said. AFP PHOTO ALAIN JULIEN (Photo by ALAIN JULIEN / AFP)

