The president of the Democratic Social Party (PSD) Luis Montenegro reacts after being hit with paint at his arrival at the Lisbon Tourism Fair (BTL) during a Democratic Alliance (AD) campaign, as part of the campaign for upcoming legislative elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 28 February 2024. On January 15, the President of the Republic decreed the dissolution of parliament and the calling of early legislative elections on 10 March, following the resignation of Prime Minister Antonio Costa presented on 07 November 2023. ANDRE KOSTERS/LUSA

Lusa