epa11795031 A handout photo dated made available by the Finnish Border Guard on 27 December 2024 shows a border guard vessel and tanker Eagle S off Porkkalanniemi peninsula, Finland, 27 December 2024. Finnish authorities are investigating the Eagle S, an oil tanker registered with the Cook Islands, suspected of having caused the outage of an undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia on 25 December. EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa