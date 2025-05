epa10102629 Taliban security stand guard in the neighborhood where a US drone strike killed the Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 August 2022. US President Biden announced on 01 August, that the United States killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan on 31 July, in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA. Al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as the leader of al-Qaeda after bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by US special forces under Obama's administration in 2011. EPA/STRINGER

Lusa