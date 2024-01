Members of Quercus Portuguese environmentalist association participate in a demonstration against Alamaraz nuclear plant held in front of Spanish Consulate in Lisbon, Portugal, 4th February 2017. Portuguese and Spanish environmentalists and the Portuguese Government are against the building of a nuclear waste deposit next to Almaraz nuclear plant. MIGUEL A. LOPES/LUSA

