Villagers wait to receive relief materials from health workers at a storm shelter before the landing of cyclone Dana, in Balasore district of India's Odisha state on October 24, 2024. At least 1.1 million people on India's eastern coast are fleeing to storm shelters inland, hours before a powerful cyclone is expected to hammer the low-lying region, ministers said on October 24. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

