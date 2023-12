epa10907119 Palestinian press photographer Samar Abu Elouf stands amid the rubble at the site of Al-Watan Tower in Gaza City, 08 October 2023, after it was destroyed in Israeli air strikes. The air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, caused the 14-storey building to collapse. Israeli air strikes have killed over 300 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, according to Palestinian official sources. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Lusa