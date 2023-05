Engraver Shelley Evans works on the latest panel on the season of the year at the Museum of History in Granite, in Felicity, California on April 11, 2023. - The tiny town of Felicity, which borders Yuma, Arizona and Mexico, was founded by French-American Jacques-Andre Istel, 94, and is the home of Istel’s passion project, the Museum of History in Granite. Istel’s Sonoran Desert town also enjoy the whimsical distinction of being the “Center of the World” thanks to it’s official recognition as such on the behalf of both California’s Imperial County and France’s Institut Geographique National. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors