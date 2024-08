epa11555045 Burnt-out trees at an area affected by the forest fire in Jardim da Serra at Camara de Lobos, Madeira Island, Portugal, 19 August 2024. The fire in the Serra de Agua mountains, in the Madeiran municipality of Ribeira Brava, has been brought under control, according to Albertina Ferreira, the president of the Serra de Agua Parish Council. The fire started on 14 August in the municipality of Ribeira Brava and spread the following day to the neighboring city of Camara de Lobos. EPA/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA