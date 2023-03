epa07203500 Former Georgian president Mekheil Saakashvili of the 'United National Movement' backing Georgian opposition presidential candidate Grigol Vashadze (unseen) speaks to Vashadze supporters by video link, during a protest rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, 02 December 2018. According to the country's central election commission results, presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili, backed by the ruling Dream party, was winning the second round of the presidential election against her rival Grigol Vashadze who was nominated by the opposition 'Strength in Unity' party and the 'United National Movement', a former ruling party. The counting of the votes so far reportedly indicate a 59 to 40 percent win of Zurabishvili over Vashadze. Voting took place in the Georgia second round of the presidential election on 28 November. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE