epa12018091 Internally displaced Palestinians gather to receive meals distributed by charities in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 08 April 2025. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Lusa