Daniel Elgarat, a relative of a hostage held in Gaza, addresses a press conference at the Danish Parliament Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 30, 2023, during a meeting organized by 'The Missing Hostages Family Forum' and politician Rasmus Stoklund from the Social Democrats. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP