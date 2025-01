epa01023341 Graciela Nabel de Jinich, Director of the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires, displays the fake passport used by high-ranking Nazi, Adolf Eichmann, to enter Argentina in 1950, and which was found recently in an archive at the Justice Ministry in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2007. Eichmann was captured by Israeli Mossad agents in Argentina in 1960 and indicted by a court in Jerusalem on fifteen criminal charges, including crimes against humanity and war. He was convicted and hanged in Israel. EPA/CEZARO DE LUCA

Lusa