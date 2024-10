An Israeli soldier from the elite infantry unit stands guard at the Gush Etzion junction in the Israeli occupied West Bank on the main road between Jerusalem and Hebron on December 2, 2015. Before, Israeli settlers and Palestinian villagers used to come to the Gush Etzion junction to do their shopping or refueling, however today Israel has increased security at the junction due to several attacks thus transforming the intersection into a fortified camp. AFP PHOTO / MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA

AFP