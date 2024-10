epa11651603 United States President Joe Biden makes remarks on Hurricane Milton in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 October 2024. The President was asked his opinion of former US President Donald Trump sending Covid test kits to Vladimir Putin and he declared it as 'un-American.' According to the National Hurricane Center's Live Hurricane Tracker, Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on 09 October evening. After rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 storm on 07 October, Milton is anticipated to weaken as it reaches the shore but will still bring significant weather impacts across the state. EPA/RON SACHS / POOL

