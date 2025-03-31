7 de abril

  • 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - TVI
  • 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - RTP3

8 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - SIC
  • 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - RTP3

9 de abril

  • 18h00: Paulo Raimundo (CDU) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC Notícias

10 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP1
  • 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - CNN Portugal

11 de abril

  • 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - TVI
  • 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - SIC Notícias

12 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - TVI
  • 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - RTP3

13 de abril

  • 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - SIC
  • 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - CNN Portugal

14 de abril

  • 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP1
  • 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC Notícias

15 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x André Ventura (Chega) - TVI
  • 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - SIC Notícias

16 de abril

  • 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - RTP1
  • 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - CNN Portugal

17 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC
  • 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP3

21 de abril

  • 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - RTP1
  • 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - SIC Notícias

22 de abril

  • 18h00: Rui Tavares (Livre) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - RTP3

23 de abril

  • 18h00: Paulo Raimundo (CDU) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - CNN Portugal

24 de abril

  • 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x André Ventura (Chega) - SIC
  • 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - CNN Portugal

28 de abril

  • 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) - simultâneo SIC/RTP/TVI