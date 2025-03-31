O calendário dos debates para as eleições legislativas de 18 de maio já foi conhecido. O principal, que coloca Luís Montenegro (AD) e Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) acontece a 28 de abril, a partir das 21h. Conheça aqui todos os horários.
7 de abril
- 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - TVI
- 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - RTP3
8 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - SIC
- 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - RTP3
9 de abril
- 18h00: Paulo Raimundo (CDU) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC Notícias
10 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP1
- 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - CNN Portugal
11 de abril
- 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - TVI
- 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - SIC Notícias
12 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - TVI
- 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - RTP3
13 de abril
- 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - SIC
- 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - CNN Portugal
14 de abril
- 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP1
- 22h00: Mariana Mortágua (BE) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC Notícias
15 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x André Ventura (Chega) - TVI
- 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - SIC Notícias
16 de abril
- 21h00: Nuno Melo (AD) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - RTP1
- 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - CNN Portugal
17 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Rui Tavares (Livre) - SIC
- 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Rui Rocha (IL) - RTP3
21 de abril
- 21h00: Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) x Paulo Raimundo (CDU) - RTP1
- 22h00: André Ventura (Chega) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - SIC Notícias
22 de abril
- 18h00: Rui Tavares (Livre) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - RTP3
23 de abril
- 18h00: Paulo Raimundo (CDU) x Inês Sousa Real (PAN) - CNN Portugal
24 de abril
- 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x André Ventura (Chega) - SIC
- 22h00: Rui Rocha (IL) x Mariana Mortágua (BE) - CNN Portugal
28 de abril
- 21h00: Luís Montenegro (AD) x Pedro Nuno Santos (PS) - simultâneo SIC/RTP/TVI
